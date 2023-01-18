StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.35.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
