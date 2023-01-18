StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

About Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.