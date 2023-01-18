StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.92 on Monday. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

