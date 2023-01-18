StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BVXV stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Featured Stories

