StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BVXV stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
