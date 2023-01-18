StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.68 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

