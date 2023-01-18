StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CRH Medical Stock Performance
NYSE:CRHM opened at $3.99 on Monday. CRH Medical has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.
