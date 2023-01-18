StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Price Performance
NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.28 on Monday. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.63.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.