StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.28 on Monday. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

