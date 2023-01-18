StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $25.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -1.38. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

