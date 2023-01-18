StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $23.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.40. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $27.46.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 16.84%.
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
