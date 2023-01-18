StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $23.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.40. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

