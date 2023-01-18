StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Price Performance

Shares of RNWK opened at $0.73 on Monday. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealNetworks

About RealNetworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 221.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 575,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

