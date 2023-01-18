StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Price Performance
Shares of RNWK opened at $0.73 on Monday. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
