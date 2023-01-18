StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sientra to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

SIEN opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 381.27% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEN. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 187,006 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,818,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 137,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

