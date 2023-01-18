StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Startek in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.27 on Monday. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. Startek had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Startek will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Startek by 41.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 872,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 257,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Startek by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Startek by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Startek in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

