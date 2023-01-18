StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYYGet Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

NYSE:WYY opened at $2.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.05. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

WidePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

