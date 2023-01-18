StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 2.6 %

WHLM opened at $4.70 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

