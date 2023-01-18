StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Up 2.6 %
WHLM opened at $4.70 on Monday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.59.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
