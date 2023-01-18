Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 4.0 %

SMFG opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 15.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.