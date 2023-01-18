Summit X LLC Acquires Shares of 2,221 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $88,970,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 938,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Stock Performance

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.