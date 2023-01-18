Summit X LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 724,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

