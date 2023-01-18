Summit X LLC Sells 268 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 958.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 660,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTI opened at $199.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

