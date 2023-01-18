Summit X LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLNG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

DLNG opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $105.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.58. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.49 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 44.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

