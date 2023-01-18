SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.62

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $6.30. SurgePays shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 731 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on SurgePays from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
SurgePays Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SurgePays during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SurgePays in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in SurgePays in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.
About SurgePays
SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.
