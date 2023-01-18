SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Castle Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.44) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.41). The consensus estimate for Castle Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

CSTL opened at $27.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $87,775.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,555 shares of company stock valued at $578,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

