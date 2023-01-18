Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,689 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,577,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 138,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

