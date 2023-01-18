Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 39.77%.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
