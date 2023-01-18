Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tattooed Chef in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Tattooed Chef’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Tattooed Chef Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.47. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 52.21% and a negative net margin of 40.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tattooed Chef

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 496.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

