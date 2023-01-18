TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$64.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.95.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

TRP stock opened at C$57.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$52.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.22.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at C$326,703.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

