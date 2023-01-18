Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE TECK opened at $40.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

