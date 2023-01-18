Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 65.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $1,542,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of TS opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $36.24.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

