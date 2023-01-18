Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.31

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $2.40. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 2,150 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Tenax Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

