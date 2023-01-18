Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Up 333.3% in December

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tenaz Energy Trading Up 6.9 %

ATUUF opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

