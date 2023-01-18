Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Up 333.3% in December

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Tenaz Energy Trading Up 6.9 %
ATUUF opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Tenaz Energy has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
