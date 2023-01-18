Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after buying an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,703,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,646 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after buying an additional 1,789,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

