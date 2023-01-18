Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Teradyne worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $161.59.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

