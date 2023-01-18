The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 35.9% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 298,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 13.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,315,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,479,000 after purchasing an additional 278,965 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.55%. AZEK’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

