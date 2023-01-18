The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,483.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,483 ($54.70) and last traded at GBX 4,482 ($54.69), with a volume of 34453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,448 ($54.28).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($46.46) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.91) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,567.43 ($55.73).

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,879.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,761.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About The Berkeley Group

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.57), for a total transaction of £614,900 ($750,335.57). In other news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.57), for a total value of £614,900 ($750,335.57). Also, insider Natasha Adams purchased 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($49.88) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($97,124.30).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

