The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.3 %

BA opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.15 and a 200-day moving average of $162.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.53.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

