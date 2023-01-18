The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.48

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.48 and traded as high as $36.68. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $36.64, with a volume of 274 shares.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $94,902.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 829.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

