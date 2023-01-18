The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 245,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

