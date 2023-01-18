The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance
Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
Featured Stories
