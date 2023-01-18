The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

HSY stock opened at $226.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $191.00 and a twelve month high of $242.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

