The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 4.0% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $327.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.85 and a 200-day moving average of $301.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $374.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

