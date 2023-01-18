The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,472,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

