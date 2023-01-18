Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.50

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.50 and traded as high as $33.52. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $33.52, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 33.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 1,621 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $54,773.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $478,527 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 183,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.