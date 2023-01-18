Tobam Acquires Shares of 661 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

OLN opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

