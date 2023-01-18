Tobam Buys New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $176.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $264.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

