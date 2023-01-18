Tobam Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Tobam decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

