Tobam Invests $27,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Tobam bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,609,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $16,152,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 640.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 588,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 509,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.