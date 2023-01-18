Tobam Invests $33,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Tobam bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $214.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average of $193.03. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

