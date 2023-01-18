Tobam Invests $54,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $126.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.39. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.