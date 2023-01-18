Tobam Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tobam reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $145.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.14. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

