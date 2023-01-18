Tobam Makes New $51,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $306.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

