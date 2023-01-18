Tobam Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

MCO opened at $313.58 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $354.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.