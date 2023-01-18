Tobam Sells 1,838 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Tobam trimmed its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 35.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 185,164 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

