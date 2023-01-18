Tobam Sells 208 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tobam lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $156.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day moving average is $149.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $210.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

